Samsung’s Notebook 9 Pen update could be the best laptop of CES 2019

Samsung has announced that a new 15-inch version of its Notebook 9 Pen 2-in-1 convertible is coming to CES 2019 – just after South Korean rival LG revealed it would be showing off a refreshed LG Gram 2-in-1 at Las Vegas in January.

Samsung says that the S Pen stylus offers half the amount of latency compared to the previous version, and, unlike the N-trig-powered Surface Pen stylus Microsoft flogs alongside its Surface Pro and Surface Go convertibles for an extra £99, the S Pen won’t require charging – and comes included in the box for no extra cost.

Processor-wise, Samsung’s not said what’s going to be running under the hood on the new Notebook 9 Pen, other than that it’ll be one of ‘the latest Core i7 8th Gen Intel CPUs.’ It will likely be the same Core i7-8550U Kaby Lake refresh processor that powers the current 13.3-inch Notebook 9 Pen, instead of a new Whiskey Lake CPU. Samsung has confirmed that the 15-inch Notebook 9 Pen will feature a dedicated GPU, an Nvidia GeForce MX150 with 2GB of RAM, which ought to give sketching and painting apps a bit more of a boost.

Other features Samsung’s confirmed for the new Notebook 9 Pen 2-in-1s are a single USB-C port, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a microSD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Korean rivals LG yesterday announced that the new LG Gram 2-in-1 will feature a 14-inch screen and will too be powered by an 8th Gen Intel CPU, although again, it’s not been made clear which processor(s) it’ll feature. The LG Gram 2-in-1 will feature a stylus which uses Wacom’s AES 2.0 technology – Samsung’s previously used Wacom tech in its S Pen styluses.

There’s no information on pricing just yet – though expect this to cost more than the $1299 (£1206) Samsung’s asking for the 13.3-inch counterpart – nor when it’ll go on sale, other than some time in 2019.

Expect to hear more about this and the LG Gram 2-in-1 throughout CES.

