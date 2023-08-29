Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung launches limited edition Frame TV to commemorate Disney’s 100th anniversary

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

It’s not often you see a ‘limited edition’ TV, but Samsung has announced that its The Frame TV will be made available in a Disney-inspired version.

Disney is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2023, and to commemorate the occasion, Samsung has launched The Frame-Disney100 Edition available in a 65-inch size. It comes with a Disney branded bezel in platinum silver metal that encases the screen, 100 special pieces of art from the Disney collection, and a Mickey Mouse-inspired remote control.

Power up the TV and users are greeted by a Samsung x Disney100 logo, and buyers of this limited edition TV will get access to 100 complimentary pieces of dedicated art available through the Samsung Art Store.

Artwork includes content from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm and National Geographic, and of course, there’s the opportunity to scour art collections from across the globe with curated artwork from museums such as the Louvre, Tate, and many other international museums.

For anyone who isn’t aware of what The Frame TV is, it’s a screen rooted more in the lifestyle market. When turned off, instead of being confronted by a black screen in the middle of a room, The Frame can play a slideshow of art or even your own personal pictures to mesh seamlessly in a room and act as a giant picture frame.

It’s also not a gimmick of a TV either, putting in an impressive AV performance. We reviewed the 2022 model and awarded it four stars, praising its Quantum Dot HDR picture, gaming performance, and design that’s easy to assemble and customisable with the option of changing the bezels to different colours.

To own this limited edition of The Frame TV, head over to the Samsung website where it’s available for £1999 while supplies last.

