Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung rolls out Galaxy S Pen Creator Edition premium stylus

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung has launched a new premium stand-alone stylus called the Galaxy S Pen Creator Edition.

The South Korean manufacturer announced the S Pen Creator Edition alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets back in July, and started rolling it out in South Korea last month.

Now it appears to have started rolling out in Western markets, starting with the US. Here in the UK, you can currently register for stock alerts on the Samsung UK website.

The Galaxy S Pen Creator Edition is a £99 / $99 stylus that’s being positioned as an upgrade on the standard S Pen that ships with many of Samsung’s devices.

The Samsung Galaxy S Pen Creator Edition writing

It features a thicker (the diameter is 0.9mm greater than the S Pen for Tab S9) and more textured body for a superior grip, and it comes in a distinctly Apple-esque pure white with a metallic rear. It weighs 10.6g, and is IPX4 water resistant.

Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music gives you access to over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists, ad-free. Listen online or off, across all your devices, and hear sound all around in Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. You can now try 1 month for free!

  • Apple
  • Get 1 month free
  • £10.99 p/m
Sign up

Away from its design, this stylus boasts greater tilt sensitivity for added drawing precision.

Just like the regular S Pen, it’s magnetised, so it can snap to the back of your Galaxy Tab tablet. It doesn’t require any power whatsoever.

In terms of compatibility, it works with the Galaxy Tab S Series, the Galaxy S21 Ultra and higher, and any PCs that support the S Pen. It’ll also work with the Galaxy Note 10 and above, though it won’t work with any of Samsung’s Galaxy Z foldables.

That latter one might raise a few eyebrows given their price and form factor, but it’s likely to do with their uniquely soft screens.

You might like…

YouTube testing out new AI features in videos

YouTube testing out new AI features in videos

Jon Mundy 5 hours ago
Google patent reveals what the Pixel Watch 2 might have been

Google patent reveals what the Pixel Watch 2 might have been

Chris Smith 12 hours ago
Sony ‘terminates’ PS5 and PS4 Twitter (X) integration

Sony ‘terminates’ PS5 and PS4 Twitter (X) integration

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Waiting for a 27-inch Apple iMac M3? Don’t do that

Waiting for a 27-inch Apple iMac M3? Don’t do that

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
Optoma launches laser projector for home entertainment and gaming

Optoma launches laser projector for home entertainment and gaming

Kob Monney 1 day ago
Apple AirTags are finally getting some positive press coverage

Apple AirTags are finally getting some positive press coverage

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.