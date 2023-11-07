Samsung rolls out Galaxy S Pen Creator Edition premium stylus

Samsung has launched a new premium stand-alone stylus called the Galaxy S Pen Creator Edition.

The South Korean manufacturer announced the S Pen Creator Edition alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets back in July, and started rolling it out in South Korea last month.

Now it appears to have started rolling out in Western markets, starting with the US. Here in the UK, you can currently register for stock alerts on the Samsung UK website.

The Galaxy S Pen Creator Edition is a £99 / $99 stylus that’s being positioned as an upgrade on the standard S Pen that ships with many of Samsung’s devices.

It features a thicker (the diameter is 0.9mm greater than the S Pen for Tab S9) and more textured body for a superior grip, and it comes in a distinctly Apple-esque pure white with a metallic rear. It weighs 10.6g, and is IPX4 water resistant.

Away from its design, this stylus boasts greater tilt sensitivity for added drawing precision.

Just like the regular S Pen, it’s magnetised, so it can snap to the back of your Galaxy Tab tablet. It doesn’t require any power whatsoever.

In terms of compatibility, it works with the Galaxy Tab S Series, the Galaxy S21 Ultra and higher, and any PCs that support the S Pen. It’ll also work with the Galaxy Note 10 and above, though it won’t work with any of Samsung’s Galaxy Z foldables.

That latter one might raise a few eyebrows given their price and form factor, but it’s likely to do with their uniquely soft screens.