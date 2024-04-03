Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 spec leak tips thinner, lighter foldable

A fresh spec list for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 points to a thinner, lighter foldable than we’ve seen before from Samsung.

Established tipster Ice Universe has taken to X (formerly Twitter) with a raft of spec claims concerning Samsung’s next flagship foldable.

According to these latest claims, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will weigh 239g, which is 14g lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the same weight as the OnePlus Open. It’s also not all that far off the Galaxy S24 Ultra (232g).

Ic Universe also claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be just 5.6mm thick when unfolded and 12.1mm thick when folded. By comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (pictured above) is 6.1mm and 13.4mm respectively.

We hear again that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 internal display will measure 7.6-inches with a 7:6 aspect ratio, and that the external display will measure 6.3-inches with a slightly more ‘regular’ (as in less tall and skinny) 22:9 aspect ratio.

The tipster also claims that rumours of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra are on the money, but doesn’t share any further details on this new premium model.

We’ll learn more, no doubt, when Samsung announces its new foldable range some time in July.

For out money, the OnePlus Open is the best book-style foldable on the market right now, while the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is the best clamshell foldable. Samsung clearly has some work to do in reclaiming the foldable throne that it effectively built.