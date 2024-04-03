Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 spec leak tips thinner, lighter foldable

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

A fresh spec list for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 points to a thinner, lighter foldable than we’ve seen before from Samsung.

Established tipster Ice Universe has taken to X (formerly Twitter) with a raft of spec claims concerning Samsung’s next flagship foldable.

According to these latest claims, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will weigh 239g, which is 14g lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the same weight as the OnePlus Open. It’s also not all that far off the Galaxy S24 Ultra (232g).

Ic Universe also claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be just 5.6mm thick when unfolded and 12.1mm thick when folded. By comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (pictured above) is 6.1mm and 13.4mm respectively.

We hear again that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 internal display will measure 7.6-inches with a 7:6 aspect ratio, and that the external display will measure 6.3-inches with a slightly more ‘regular’ (as in less tall and skinny) 22:9 aspect ratio.

The tipster also claims that rumours of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra are on the money, but doesn’t share any further details on this new premium model.

We’ll learn more, no doubt, when Samsung announces its new foldable range some time in July.

For out money, the OnePlus Open is the best book-style foldable on the market right now, while the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is the best clamshell foldable. Samsung clearly has some work to do in reclaiming the foldable throne that it effectively built.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

