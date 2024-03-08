Samsung Galaxy S25: Everything you need to know right now

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is a great compact smartphone, but as sure as day will follow night, the next-gen Samsung Galaxy S25 is undoubtedly in the works behind closed doors at Samsung HQ.

While the Samsung Galaxy S24, along with its siblings, the Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra, have only been on the market for a couple of months, we’re setting our sights firmly on the 2025 update. Even at this early stage, there are already whispers appearing online about the Galaxy S25, giving us our first idea about what to expect from next year’s flagship.

With that said, here’s everything there is to know about the Samsung Galaxy S25 at this early stage, from release date and pricing predictions to the latest rumours. We’ve also included a wishlist of changes we’d like to see from the Galaxy S25.

When will the Samsung Galaxy S25 be released?

Given that the Samsung Galaxy S24 range was only released in January 2024, it’s safe to say we’re a little while away from the launch of the Galaxy S25.

However, given that Samsung has preferred early-year releases for its flagship S range over the past few years, we expect the Samsung Galaxy S25 range to be revealed at an event in January 2025, with release to follow weeks later, possibly in early February 2025.

How much will the Samsung Galaxy S25 cost?

We’re still too far out from the potential launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 to comment on pricing, but we can speculate by looking at the previous S releases. The current Galaxy S24 retails at £799, while the Galaxy S23 retailed at £849 at release and the Galaxy S22 came in at an even cheaper £769 at launch in early 2022.

As you can see, Samsung doesn’t like to deviate too much from its premium price point – aside from an odd price bump in 2023, which was reverted with this year’s flagship – and unless there are huge changes to the tech on offer from next year’s flagship, we expect it to cost a similar amount to the £799 Galaxy S24.

We will, of course, update this section if we hear anything differently, so check back regularly for the latest pricing updates.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Latest Samsung Galaxy S25 rumours

There isn’t much information online about the Samsung Galaxy S25—though that’s hardly surprising given how new the Galaxy S24 is. That said, a few whispers give us a good idea about what to expect from the upcoming Galaxy S25.

The main rumour is focused on the Galaxy S25’s camera setup, which is said to finally get a much-needed refresh after the same combination of 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto used in the past three generations of Galaxy S devices.

The main source of the rumour is tipster Revgnus, who claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that the S25 will ditch the Samsung IsoCell G3 sensor for something baked up by competitor Sony, though the specifics of the replacement have yet to be disclosed.

That’s apparently only the case for the regular S25 and S25 Plus, with the top-end Ultra model keeping a smattering of Samsung-developed lenses.

Elsewhere, the Galaxy S25 could be a capable beast with the rumoured inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 which is said to hit the 4GHz mark. For context, the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 clocks in at 3.3GHz, pointing towards a serious year-on-year upgrade. That might sound a little out there, but Qualcomm did tease that big changes are coming to the next chipset at Snapdragon Summit 2023.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

However, as we know from the Galaxy S24 release, it’s highly likely that the Galaxy S24 won’t have the same chipset worldwide, with UK and European users likely using the yet-to-be-announced Exynos 2500 in place of the 8 Gen 4.

It’s not all bad news though; the same tipster claims that Samsung is moving to a 3nm process for the next-gen chipset, while the 8 Gen 4 is said to be built on an existing 4nm process. That could potentially mean that the Exynos-powered S24 could be more battery-efficient than the Snapdragon variant, but that’s all just speculation for now.

What we want to see from the Samsung Galaxy S25

Refreshed design

The Samsung Galaxy S range has had the same minimalist design for the past few years, with the S24 looking very much like the S23, which in turn looked a lot like the Galaxy S22.

It made a lot of sense at the time, as it brought the design a little closer to that of the top-end Galaxy S22 Ultra, but it has remained unchanged in the years since – and it’s beginning to look a little bit boring.

That’s especially true when compared to some of the 2024 flagship competition like the OnePlus 12 with its etched wavy rear or the ripple effect of the Honor Magic 6 Pro’s vegan leather rear. Samsung’s S24 just doesn’t do enough to stand out, but we’d love to see that change with the S25.

Improved camera setup

The Samsung Galaxy S24’s combination of a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide and 10MP telephoto has remained unchanged for three years now, and while we found the Galaxy S24 delivered a perfectly fine shooting experience, it’s not one of the best you’ll get for the premium price point.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Competitors from OnePlus, Honor and Xiaomi not only offer higher resolution snappers than Samsung’s offering, but they often pack larger sensors and more advanced shooting tech.

Rumours about Samsung upgrading one of the three lenses of the Galaxy S25 is a good start, but we think all three rear lenses need some TCL after being neglected these past few years.

More AI-powered features

The introduction of Galaxy AI with the Galaxy S24 was a big deal for Samsung, so much so that much of the S24 launch event was focused on the AI prowess rather than the actual phone hardware itself.

The first iteration allows for on-device translation, even during calls, along with transcription and summarisation services and generative fill support in photos to move and even remove elements of photos.

It’s certainly a great start, but compared to the truly AI-infused Google Pixel 8 collection, Samsung still has a way to go. We’d love to see the Galaxy AI feature set expand with next year’s flagship, particularly when it comes to photo editing – a key area where the Pixel still reigns king.