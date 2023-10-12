Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra benchmark results appear online

Jon Mundy

The first benchmark scores for the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra have emerged online.

Samsung is expected to launch its next flagship phone, along with the rest of the Galaxy S24 line, early in 2024. Thanks to the popular CPU benchmarking tool Geekbench 6, we now have a good idea how it will perform, and by extension the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip that will run most 2024 flagship phones.

Head over to the Geekbench website now and you’ll be able to see the results for device with the model number ‘Samsung SM-S928U’, which is widely held to be the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Geekbench 6 results show a device that’s capable of a single-core score of 2,234 and a multi-core score of 6,807. That’s a sizeable boost over the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (pictured), which taking a recently logged score is capable of a score of 1,992 single-core and 5,186 multi-core.

It falls notably short of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, however, which I logged as scoring 2,837 single-core and 7,182 multi-core.

Either Apple is set to dominate in terms of raw SoC performance for yet another year, or the Galaxy S24 Ultra isn’t quite making the most of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3’s potential.

Of course, if the latter is the case, it should be noted that these are still early days. We’re several months out from the Galaxy S24 launch, and there’s presumably plenty of optimisation work to be done before then.

One other notable piece of news to emerge from this Geekbench listing is that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will seemingly run on just 8GB of RAM, at least in its baseline iteration. Some may have hoped that Samsung would have upped the RAM allotment to a minimum of 12GB this time around, given the Galaxy S Ultra line’s Pro credentials and hefty price tag.

