Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro adds 5G and Intel 12th Gen Intel Core chips

Samsung has, as expected, announced the Galaxy Book 2 Pro laptop at MWC 2022, bolstering the thin-and-light Windows notebook ranks and firing a shot across the bow of Apple’s forthcoming MacBook Air refresh.

The attractive new notebooks, which were launched alongside the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, promise a very similar design to the 2021 predecessors, but boost the spec sheet in several key ways. That includes processors, battery life, maximum RAM and storage, and the addition of optional 5G on the larger model for for on-the-go connectivity; replacing last year’s LTE.

The new slimline and portable (0.87kg-1.17GB) machines come in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch display options with full HD AMOLED displays. Naturally both laptops arrive running the Windows 11 operating system and there’s a there’s a full HD 1080p webcam.

The device is powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5/i7 Evo processors and can be configured between 8/16/32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and Iris X/Arc graphics. There’s up to 1TB of storage too, giving Samsung loyalists a solid alternative to mainstream laptops like the Dell XPS series.

Samsung is also promising up to 21-hours of battery life, which can be replenished at 65W via the bundled in USB-C adaptor. There’s also a fingerprint sensor handily placed within the power key for authentication.

There’s plenty of ports, including Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, USB-3.2, HDMI (on the 15.6-inch), a 3.5mm jack and micro SD. The larger model has a nano SIM slot too. In terms of wireless connectivity we’ve got Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1. As we mentioned the 15.6-inch model will also benefit from 5G wireless connectivity.

Samsung is yet to reveal the pricing and the release dates yet, but we’ll bring you full information from the Samsung team at MWC 2022 as soon as we get it. The Trusted Reviews team is out here in Barcelona, where we’ll be bringing you all of the latest news and our initial impressions of the announced tech, directly from the show floor.