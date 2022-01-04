Intel claims new 12th Gen laptop chip is world’s ‘fastest mobile processor’

Intel has today unveiled its very first 12th Generation laptop processors, which the company claims to be even more powerful than mobile chips from the likes of AMD and Apple.

Eight new laptop chips have been revealed, ranging from the 8-core i5-12450H all the way up to the 14-core i9-12900HK. Every one of the new 12th Gen Intel Core processors will be part of the enthusiast H-Series range, with Intel revealing its more affordable P-Series and U-Series laptop chips will arrive at a later point.

Just like the recent Alder Lake desktop processors, Intel is using hybrid architecture here with two different core types on a single chip. For example, the i9-12900HK packs 6 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores, allowing Intel to alter the balance between performance power and battery life efficiency for each chip.

Intel claims the improvements to the architecture have resulted in a 40% performance boost compared to the preceding 11th Generation. The Intel Core i9-12900HK will also supposedly be faster than Apple’s M1 Max and AMD’s Ryzen 9 5900X mobile processors.

Intel was also keen to point out that 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors will be up to 28% faster than 11th Gen chips when it comes to gaming performance.

Content creators should also see a performance boost, with Intel revealing a 44% performance boost compared to 11th Gen for Adobe Creative Cloud, and 30% faster speeds in Blender.

New Intel Core 12th Gen laptop processors will also support DDR5 memory, while Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4 should also speed up connectivity. Unfortunately, the new laptop processors do not support PCIe 5.0 like the desktop equivalents, but the supported SSD speeds should still be more than fast enough for the average user.

Intel suggests that around 100 laptops are already in the works with 12th Gen H-Series processors, including models from manufacturers such as Acer, Asus, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MSI and Razer.

Intel didn’t give any exact dates on when the first 12th Gen laptops will hit stores, but with many laptop manufacturers expected to unveiled new laptops housing the chips during CES 2022, we’re expecting the release dates to be sooner rather than later.