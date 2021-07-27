Samsung confirms there will be no Galaxy Note 21 this year

Samsung has revealed plans to focus on its Galaxy Z Series and will not be unveiling a new Galaxy Note this year.

Samsung has made the bold decision to leave out any announcements about the Galaxy Note 21 this year and said it will instead focus on broadening Note features to more Samsung devices.

In a recent press release, the company instead claimed it will be debuting its next Galaxy Z family, including the first-ever S pen designed specifically for foldable phones.

With the launch of the Galaxy Fold, the company wants to venture into uncharted territory, improving the foldable category with its second generation of foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip.

The third generation of foldable devices should open up new capabilities and Samsung promised for enhanced durability of its newest devices, which might allude to stronger hinges on the latest foldables, allowing them to be flipped open and shut even more.

The upcoming Z Flip was also said to be armed with more durable and stronger materials, with a more refined style than the previous foldable phones on the market.

Samsung also mentioned their upcoming collaborations with Google, referencing the “new unified wearable platform” in the press release, which likely alludes to the Galaxy Watch 4 with Wear OS.

It was also revealed that the third generation of Galaxy Z phones will be lined up with even more partner apps, such as video calling with Google Duo and watching videos in Flex mode on Youtube. The new Galaxy Z phones promise to provide seamless and optimised experiences.

Samsung’s Unpacked event is scheduled for 11th August, so mark your calendars to find out more about what the company is planning and what the new Galaxy Z phones will look like.

If you’re interested in the foldable market, check out what foldable phones have been tipped for 2021 and what we know about the Google Pixel foldable.