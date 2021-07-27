Samsung Galaxy A52s pops up on Geekbench

While all eyes are on the flagship foldable phones Samsung will be unveiling at its next Galaxy Unpacked event in August, it appears the company is also planning on refreshing it’s mid-range Galaxy A52 handset.

A smartphone with the model number SM-A528B has appeared on the Geekbench site, and it seems likely that this is the Samsung Galaxy A52s. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC backed by 8GB RAM and runs Android 11 out of the box.

The original Samsung Galaxy A52 5G was only released in March, and included the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G with up to 8GB RAM.

That gives it a significant shot in the arm for performance. The original A52 5G, which can be found by the similar model number of SM-A526B on Geekbench, scores around 650 for its single-core tests and 1850 for its multi-core performance. The listing for the A52s, meanwhile, scores 771 for single-core and 2788 for multi-core performance.

If this is indeed the Galaxy A52s, it seems likely that it’ll look virtually identical to the original handset with just the internals updated. If that’s the case, then we can look forward to a 6.5-inch device with a 120Hz Full HD+ display, and a 4500mAh battery.



We rather liked the phone when we reviewed it a few months ago. Deputy editor Max Parker called the device “an easy recommendation if you’re not bowled over by the flashier flagships and their high prices” in his Samsung Galaxy A52 5G review. “It has a good camera, snappy 5G chipset and a lovely 120Hz display,” he added.

While a Geekbench listing suggests the phone isn’t too far away, it feels unlikely that Samsung will include it in an already packed Galaxy Unpacked event. The August 11 show is already tipped to include the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Buds 2 and two flavours of Galaxy Watch 4, so perhaps the mid-range handset will emerge via press release later in the year.