What do we know about the Google Pixel foldable?

Want to know the latest about the new Google Pixel foldable? Keep reading to find out the latest news and what’s been churning in the rumour mills

It’s still a little unclear on what the new Google Pixel will look like, but new rumours are suggesting that Google could be trying its hand in the foldable market.

For anyone interested in the new foldable out there, or just want to see what Google has been cooking up all this time, read on to find out everything we know about the Google Pixel Fold.

When’s the release date?

There hasn’t been any concrete information released out when you’ll be able to grab the new phone, Google hasn’t actually confirmed it is making a foldable device.

However, in 2020 9to5Google reported that it had seen some leaked documents that suggested Google is working on a foldable phonr, and that it would appear in the fourth quarter of 2021.

While this isn’t conclusive evidence that the Google Fold will launch, however, it’s worth keeping an eye out, especially in October, when it’s likely the Pixel 6 will launch.

How much will it cost?

Despite the multiple rumours circulating about the phone’s existence, there has been almost no chatter whatsoever about the price, meaning we have little to report on that front.

However, using other foldable’s as a reference, it can be said that the Google Pixel Fold likely won’t be too cheap.

Check out the prices of some of the most popular foldable phones on the market below:

What features will be in the new phone?

Obviously, the main draw with this new phone will be the fact that it will have a folding screen of some kind. Whether that’s a side by side approach similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 or the vertical fold, similar to the Motorola Razr Flip 5G.

An early leak does suggest that Google will follow the same path as Samsung’s Fold series, with The Elec reporting that Samsung is actually selling folding displays to Google for its 2021 devices.

The Elec also reported that the Google Pixel fold will likely have a 7.6-inch display, which happens to be the screen size that Google was reportedly purchasing from Samsung.

Plus, Toms Guide reported that Samsung will also be reportedly supplying Google with its ultra-thin glass layer, which is a crucial player in keeping the Samsung foldable more durable. The display also is rumoured to use LTPO technology, according to leaks on Twitter, which means it can scale up to 120Hz, making for smooth scrolling.

If Google is looking to create a cheaper fold phone, it might leave out the cutting-edge processors that have been included in the Samsung and Huawei models, so instead, we might see similar moves from Motorola, which opted to launch with a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 710.

If you want to check out more phones that are on the market, check out what we think the best phones of 2021 have been, or if you’re interested in what Google has to offer, here’s what we thought of the Google Pixel 4a.