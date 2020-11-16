No Samsung Galaxy Note 21 next year, leak suggests

Samsung has traditionally had two major smartphones launches per year: the Galaxy S line at the beginning and a Note entry in the summer. In 2021 this could all change, and it’s bad news if the Note is your favourite Samsung phone.

Rumours have been swirling for a while now that Samsung plans to add support for the excellent S Pen stylus to at least one of its Galaxy S21 phones and that could spell the end of the Note line.

This makes some sort of sense as the in many ways the Note is just an S series phone with a pen.

Now, another leak has once again pointed to the Note 20 being the last device in the original phablet series, at least for now. This particular leak comes by way of a tweet from Ice universe, a usually reliable feed for Samsung rumours.

Related: Best Android phone

Furthermore, Max Weinbach – another usually reliable leaker of Samsung tidbits – has tweeted what he believes to be Samsung’s phone line for 2021 and once again it misses off the Note series.

It does, however, include updates to the Z Flip and Z Fold line, along with a Fold FE. Samsung has used the FE branding on cheaper devices, so expect this to (hopefully) be a more affordable foldable device.

Other devices mentioned include a S21 FE and the three main entries in the S21 series we have been expecting – Galaxy S21, S21 Ultra and S21 Plus.

Another follow-up tweet from Weinbach teases three of these devices will support the S Pen, which would surely the best three S21 models. Or possibly the S21 Plus and Ultra, along with the Fold 3.

Of course, as with any rumour like this, it’s best to take it with a hefty pinch of salt until we hear official word from Samsung. The first S21 devices are currently rumoured for a January launch, which is much earlier than normal.

Deputy and mobile editor Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…