Here’s how Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will incorporate S Pen

There have been rumours Samsung’s next Galaxy Fold 3 phone will integrate the S Pen stylus, but until now there’s been mystery about how it’ll be handled.

After all, it’s not like there’s a handy slot within the current version of the foldable device is there? Now a new render of a purported official case for the forthcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 release may provide the answers.

If the case proves genuine, there’s a handy slot for the S Pen via a holster within the spine, next to the hinge. That’s rather than sliding the accessory into the phone itself, as Samsung did for years with the Note series of larger handsets.

Given the foldable devices are likely to replace the Note series entirely, it’s not surprising Samsung would look to keep the popular S Pen relevant in some way. Samsung also sells similar cases for the S21 range of phones, incorporating the S Pen in the same way.

The images comes from 91Mobiles (via 9to5Google), which is a regular source of accurate leaks, but we’d still advise treating this as a rumour until Samsung confirms compatibility at its next Unpacked event. We’re expecting that to take place in August, more specifically on August 11.

Elsewhere at that event Samsung is likely to unveil the next Galaxy Watch 4, which is all the more intriguing due to the presence of the Wear OS 3, which Google has produced in collaboration with Samsung and Fitbit.

The company could also choose to debut another foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 2, which offers a hinge across the horizontal axis, unlike the vertical fold used in the Galaxy Z Fold series.

WinFuture has published what it says are new renders for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, once of which you can see below.

Image credit WinFuture

Elsewhere the report suggests a spec-heavy 6.7-inch inner display, backed by a 1.9 inch outward facing screen. The source also claims there’ll be the latest Snapdragon 888 processor with 8GB RAM. Interestingly the report also mentions water resistance, which would be a major technological breakthrough for Samsung’s once-fragile foldable range.