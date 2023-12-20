Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung adds Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 foldables to self-repair program

Jon Mundy

Samsung has announced that it is expanding its self-repair program, which includes adding its Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldables to the roster.

Back in mid 2022, Samsung launched a program that let customers repair their own Samsung devices using special repair kits and genuine parts. However, this consumer-friendly initiative was initially restricted to the US through a partnership with repair specialists iFixit, and it only applied to a limited selection of devices.

Back in June of this year, Samsung expanded the program to the UK, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico and a limited selection of European countries. Now the company has announced that the program is coming to 30 more countries in Europe, including the likes of Denmark, Greece, Hungary and Portugal.

More excitingly for those of us already eligible for the program, Samsung has expanded the device roster. Samsung’s latest foldable devices, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 have joined the original roster of the Galaxy S20, S21 and S22 series of phones, as well as the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptops.

Given that these foldable phones are both more expensive and more fragile than their non-foldable counterparts (especially the Galaxy Z Fold 5), this is very good news indeed.

Samsung has also added the entire Galaxy S23 range to its self-repair program, as well as its Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Tab A9 tablet families. On the laptop front, the Galaxy Book2 Pro and revised Galaxy Pro 360 have also joined the roster.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

