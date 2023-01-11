 large image

Royal Mail warns ‘don’t send items abroad’ following cyber attack

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Royal Mail has advised Brits not to send items abroad after a “cyber incident” (read: attack), wreaked havoc on its ability to ship parcels internationally.

The now-privatised postal service said it is currently unable to “dispatch items to overseas destinations” and is encouraging customers to hold onto their letters and packages destined for foreign shores for the time being.

It doesn’t go into details on the attack, which appears to have happened on Tuesday this week, but it’s severe enough to literally ground the operations. Anything sent already will be subject to delay and anything sent now is anyone’s guess.

In a statement on Wednesday, the postal service wrote: “Royal Mail is experiencing severe service disruption to our international export services following a cyber incident.

“We are temporarily unable to despatch items to overseas destinations. We strongly recommend that you temporarily hold any export mail items while we work to resolve the issue. Items that have already been despatched may be subject to delays. We would like to sincerely apologise to impacted customers for any disruption this incident is causing.”

The company said it has launched an internal investigation into what happened and has contacted the “relevant security authorities”.

One of those, is the National Cyber Security Centre. It said: “We are aware of an incident affecting Royal Mail Group Ltd and are working with the company, alongside the National Crime Agency, to fully understand the impact.”

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

