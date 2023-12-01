Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Rockstar announces date and time for very first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer

Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Rockstar has officially announced that the very first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 will debut on 5th December at 9am ET (that’s 2pm over here in the UK). 

Rockstar tweeted out the news today, but hasn’t divulged any more details. That means we still don’t know the release date of the widely anticipated game, so it’s anyone’s guess whether we’ll be able to play it in 2024 or will have to wait yet another year. 

The upcoming trailer will provide us with the very first look at Grand Theft Auto 6, likely featuring the all-new map, characters and gameplay mechanics. Rockstar didn’t clarify where you’ll be able to watch this trailer, but we’re expecting to be posted to the likes of YouTube and Twitter come Tuesday.

Rockstar hasn’t even confirmed which platforms Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released on. It’s widely expected that it will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC with the latter potentially arriving at a later date given Rockstar’s past record. It’s highly unlikely that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be made available to the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Rockstar has so far been very secretive about its upcoming games, so it’s great to see that we will only have to Tuesday to find out more. With the hugely record-breaking Grand Theft Auto 5 first launching all the way back in 2013, there has been a whopping 10-year wait so far for the sixth instalment. 

We’re also hoping for more clarification on Rockstar’s plans for Grand Theft Auto Online, with many fans questioning whether they’ll be able to transfer their saved progress over to the newest entry. Odds are that Rockstar will prefer to focus on the single-player campaign for the very first trailer, but we’re still holding out hope for more information. 

We’ll be covering all of the latest news on Grand Theft Auto 6 here at Trusted Reviews, so keep an eye out for more information come Tuesday. 

Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

