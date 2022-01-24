 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Report: These apps are to blame for draining your phone’s data

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Writer

A new report has identified exactly which apps use up the most of your data when you get them up on your smartphone — so now you know why you’re always running low.

Sometimes it can seem that after just a few minutes of aimless social media scrolling, you already get a notification that your monthly data allowance is perilously low. Thanks to a study commissioned by BuyMobiles, we now know exactly which apps to point the finger at for that problem — and TikTok is one of the worst offenders.

Social Media

According to the research, the average TikTok user browses the app for 53 minutes per day, which would drain 742MB of mobile data based on its 840MB per hour consumption. This makes it the most intensive social media app, but it still might not be the ones to blame for pushing your data allowance down to the wire.

Instagram is the next data-greediest of the social media platforms, apparently using up 720MB per hour, but the catch is that users tend to spend even longer browsing this app — around 145 minutes per day on average, which would set you back by a whopping 1.74GB of data alone

Other social media sites are far less data intensive, with Twitter and Facebook draining 360MB and 100MB per hour respectively, so even though they are used around as much as Instagram they are unlikely to cause the same extent of data drain.

One surprise result was that Snapchat is remarkably efficient with data, despite being so image- and video-driven; the ephemeral social network uses up a meagre 160MB of data each hour.

Streaming

However, if you’re watching TV shows or films using your mobile data then this is even more likely to be the reason you’re considering a new contract. Amazon Prime, Netflix, and YouTube each use up around 3GB of data for each hour that you’re streaming. BBC iPlayer is far more data-friendly, using just 225MB per hour, while streaming an hour of songs on Spotify would only lose you around 40MB of data.

Videocalls

Should you decide to call your friends or colleagues while you’re away from WiFi, just bear in mind that it could come at a cost. Zoom uses up 810MB on its calls, while Skype (700MB) and Google Hangouts (600MB) are at least a tad more efficient.

You can view the full results of the study in the infographic below:

Image Credit: Buymobiles

You might like…

2022 is going to be a massive year for Apple fans, according to this expert

2022 is going to be a massive year for Apple fans, according to this expert

Peter Phelps 52 mins ago
New Chromecast stick being prepped by Google

New Chromecast stick being prepped by Google

Kob Monney 3 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Everything we know about the tablet so far

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Everything we know about the tablet so far

Peter Phelps 5 hours ago
The entire Galaxy S22 price list may have just leaked

The entire Galaxy S22 price list may have just leaked

Hannah Davies 5 hours ago
Pixel 6a set for May launch, and here’s what we want to see from it

Pixel 6a set for May launch, and here’s what we want to see from it

Peter Phelps 6 hours ago
Dark Souls 3 servers have shut down following hack exploit news

Dark Souls 3 servers have shut down following hack exploit news

Gemma Ryles 6 hours ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Writer
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.