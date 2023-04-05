 large image

Report outlines Apple’s plans to remove iPhone notch and more

Ruben Circelli
According to a new report, Apple is planning to remove the iPhone’s camera notch via an under-screen Face ID and selfie camera, among other things.

Thanks to a report from the analysts at Display Supply Chain Consultants and DSCC’s Ross Young, the world has got a potential look at what’s coming with future iPhone displays for the next several years. The most exciting development looks set to arrive in 2027 for standard iPhone and 2025 for iPhone Pro when Apple will reportedly replace iPhone’s familiar camera notch with an under-screen camera.

Having a cutout on your phone’s display that houses a camera has become a relatively common design choice, but it’s never been an especially popular ‘feature’ of modern smartphones. However, simply doing away with it is no easy task, and what’s more, getting the tech required to make that happen cheap enough to actually sell in a mainstream consumer device takes time, which is likely why we’ll have to wait a few years.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max Dynamic Island

What’s more is that Apple reportedly won’t be just jumping from a notch to no notch at all, either. Standard iPhones in 2023 and 2024 are expected to have a pill cutout, as opposed to a notch, just like the 14 Pro and 14 Max models of iPhone started shipping with back in 2022.

Outside of plans to do away with iPhone’s notch, though, are other interesting plans for iPhone in the coming years. The iPhone Pro and iPhone Max enjoy 120Hz ‘ProMotion‘ displays thanks to LTPO OLED technology, but by 2025 Apple will reportedly shift the entire iPhone line to use LTPO OLED displays. LPTO OLED displays allow for refresh rates above 60Hz and also come with excellent power efficiency, making 120Hz more viable on a smartphone battery.

Assuming everything in this report is accurate, this is good news for iPhone fans and means that in just a few years you can reasonably expect a standard iPhone to come with a 120Hz OLED display.

Ruben Circelli
By Ruben Circelli
