You can live stream Reading vs Sheffield United for free on Facebook – here’s how

George Storr |

In an unusual twist, tonight’s FA Cup showdown between Reading and Sheffield United is set to be live streamed, for free, on Facebook. It’s a complete first and our guide tells you everything you need to know to tune in and watch Reading vs Sheffield United tonight. 

Reading vs Sheffield United kick-off time

  • For UK viewers, the game kicks off at 8pm GMT tonight.
  • For US viewers, the game gets underway at 3pm ET, or 12pm PT.

How to watch Reading vs Sheffield United in the UK

UK viewers can tune in, completely free, using the Facebook Watch app.

If you’re watching on a mobile device, simply open up the Facebook app, click the ‘Watch’ tab and visit The Emirates FA Cup page. You should see the live event pictured below.

If you’re watching on a smart TV, you’ll need to download the Facebook Watch TV app. It’s available on multiple smart TV set-ups, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV.

How to watch Reading vs Sheffield United wherever you are

If you aren’t sure if you can access Facebook Watch’s coverage of the game in your region, then the best way to get around your issues might be a VPN.

That’s because access to normal coverage might be geo-blocked – that is, you are prevented from watching outside your home country, usually due to rights reasons.

VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data and enable you to appear as if you are watching from your home country, so they are useful for much more than entertainment.

Reading vs Sheffield United match preview

While Sheffield United have taken to the Premier League like ducks to water, Reading are struggling in the Championship. Having won only two of their last 11 league games, the Royals need to find form to avoid relegation. Could a statement performance in the cup, against top-flight opposition, be the injection of positivity they need?

However, it could be an uphill struggle. Reading have lost their previous four meetings with the Blades and it would be a huge upset if they were to do any better this evening.

Last time out, the Blades ground out a 1-1 draw with Brighton in the Premier League. They’re even on points with Tottenham, both having hit the 40 point marker, and notably, Chris Wilder’s men have only lost one of their last five league fixtures, (that was a narrow 1-0 loss coming at home to Manchester City).

An upset seems unlikely, but there’s always a chance in the FA Cup. Innumerable giant killing stories litter the competition’s history and Reading will hope for another one this evening. It’s well worth tuning in on Facebook Watch.

