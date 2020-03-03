Unsure about exactly what Facebook Watch is and what it can offer you? Don’t worry we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about Facebook’s video platform, including how to stream it on your TV.

Facebook Watch is Facebook’s on-demand video channel. It offers a wide variety of video content, from drama to sport.

The platform is still relatively new, having only globally launched in 2018. It came into the spotlight for UK users very recently, after a surprise announcement that two FA Cup games would be live streamed on Facebook Watch.

How do I get Facebook Watch?

Using Facebook Watch on a mobile device is pretty straightforward, but you do need a Facebook account.

Just download the app, login and then hit the ‘Watch’ tab at the top of the screen. It’s just next to the home button in the interface.

Can I watch Facebook watch on TV?

You can watch Facebook watch on a TV, but it needs to be a smart TV, or a TV using a smart streaming device of some kind, like an Amazon Fire Stick.

To use Facebook Watch on a Smart TV, you’ll need to download the dedicated Facebook Watch app.

Facebook Watch football

A recent agreement made between the Football Association and Facebook sees the platform trial some live football broadcasts. If they are a success, expect to see more matches appear on Facebook Watch in future.

The platform’s first live football broadcast was the FA Cup match between Reading and Sheffield United on March 3, 2020. On March 4, it’s showing Leicester vs Birmingham City.

