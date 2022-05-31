Razer launches three new Barracuda gaming headsets

Razer has announced the new Barracuda and Barracuda Pro gaming headsets, as well as a refresh to the Barracuda X.

The three new headsets — Barracuda X (2022), Barracuda and Barracuda Pro — all feature Razer’s own drivers and seem to have impressive battery lives.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the new Barracuda headsets and keep your eyes peeled for our upcoming review of the top-end headset, the Razer Barracuda Pro.

Razer Barracuda Pro

The Razer Barracuda Pro is the most premium of the three new headsets, boasting Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) which helps to block out ambient and background noise.

It also features THX Spatial Audio as well as THX Achromatic Audio Amplifier (THX AAA), which Razer claims amplifies its own new TriForce Bio-Cellulose 50mm drivers. The company claims that this creates pure and undiluted audio, with the THX AAA ensuring low distortion and a greater dynamic range.

This headset supports both Razer HyperSpeed Wireless as well as Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The Pro’s Razer SmartSwitch Dual Wireless enables it to seamlessly switch between two different devices. For example, you can use it on PC, and then quickly switch over to a phone to take a call without needing to unpair and pair devices.

The headset also packs dual-integrated noise-cancelling microphones. According to Razer, it has a battery life of up to 40 hours, as well as being charged via USB-C and having a weight of 340g.

The Razer Barracuda Pro will be available to buy at Razer, as well as authorised retailers today. It will cost $249.99/£249.99/€269.99.

Razer Barracuda

The Razer Barracuda also boasts the same Razer SmartSwitch Dual Wireless technology as the Pro, allowing users to switch between devices at the push of a button, as well as a 3.5mm audio port for legacy devices.

The TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers and THX Spatial Audio should deliver punchy and detailed sound that will bring media to life, with Razer quoting a battery life of 40 hours.

The design includes a FlowKnit memory foam headband and earcup padding which should allow for long-term comfortable wear, with the on-headset controls being easily within reach for users.

The Razer Barracuda will be available to buy at Razer, as well as authorised retailers, from today. It will cost $159.99/£159.99/€169.99.

Razer Barracuda X 2022

Rounding out the latest headset releases is the refreshed Barracuda X 2022. It now has full Bluetooth support, and along with the other two new releases, it features SmartSwitch Dual Wireless.

The Barracuda X features a detachable HyperClear cardioid microphone, 40mm Razer TriForce drivers and support for 7.1 surround sound, which should provide a crisp and immersive experience while gaming or watching media.

It weighs just 250g and has the same FlowKnit memory foam cushions on the headband as the Barracuda, with a quoted battery life of 50 hours, which is double what its predecessor offered.

The Razer Barracuda X is available to buy right now, with a price of $99.99/£99.99/€99.99.