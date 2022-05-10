 large image

Razer just announced the Viper V2 Pro gaming mouse

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Razer has introduced a new gaming mouse that boasts the all-new Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor and a lightweight design.

The Viper V2 Pro gaming mouse is the latest device to join the Razer peripheral family, coming in at 20% lighter than the Viper Ultimate.

Razer is introducing Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor in this mouse, which achieves a complete resolution accuracy of 99.8%, according to the company. The new sensor is also equipped with AI functionality, with features like Smart Tracking, Motion Sync and Asymmetric Cut-off supported to provide improved performance for users.

Asymmetric Cut-off is the distance that the mouse returns tracking after being removed from the surface, with the new update enhancing this feature to support up to 26 granular levels of height adjustment compared to only three in the previous version.

Razer Viper V2 Pro gaming mouse in a press shoot

The new and advanced customisation options should allow gamers to find a lift-off and landing distance that suits their playstyle, according to Razer.

The Viper V2 Pro also features Razer’s new Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3, which should ensure there are no double-clicking issues and no debounce delay, with the switches being rated with a click life cycle of up to 90 million clicks, improving upon the previous generation of Viper mouses by 25%.

You will be able to recharge the Viper V2 Pro using a USB-C port, and there is a DPI control button on the very bottom of the mouse, which should allow for flexible sensitivity on the go without needing to delve into the software.

The Razer Viper V2 Pro gaming mouse being used in a press shoot

Inside the box, there are additional grip tapes that have been pre-cut to the Viper V2 Pro’s shape, as well as a Razer Speedflex charging cable and a 2.4GHz HyperSpeed USB dongle extender.

You can buy the Viper V2 Pro gaming mouse today from online and in-person Razer stores, with the mouse costing $149.99/£149.99/€159.99.

author icon

