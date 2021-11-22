 large image

Qualcomm is simplifying the names of its Snapdragon mobile chips

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Qualcomm has announced that it’s changing the naming structure of its Snapdragon chips for smartphones in order to make it easier for customers to understand.

While Snapdragon mobile chips previously featured a three-digit number, such as the most recent Snapdragon 888 Plus, the company will move to a new single-digit format going forward.

This means that the rumoured Snapdragon 898 mobile processor will most likely be called something else, although Qualcomm is yet to confirm the official name.

Qualcomm has also revealed that it will colour code its mobile chips to indicate which tier they reside. For example, gold will be used to represent premium-tier processors, while Midnight, Gunmetal, Nickel and Snapdragon Red will be used to represent the other tiers.

Snapdragon chips will no longer have ‘5G’ in their name in the future too, as Qualcomm claims 5G support will be a given in the future. The badges for each chip will also be streamlined “with a cleaner, modern, straightforward look and feel”.

It’s currently unclear how Qualcomm will indicate which generation each mobile chip is from, but the company is likely to use a similar naming structure as its laptop processors.

For example, its most recent chip for laptops is called the ‘Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2’. This immediately tells the user that this processor is a more advanced iteration of the first generation chip.

Despite this announcement, Qualcomm still hasn’t provided details about specific upcoming Snapdragon processors. We’re expected to hear more at the Snapdragon Tech Summit, which takes place next week on 30 November.

The Trusted Take

It makes a lot of sense for Qualcomm to be simplifying the name of its Snapdragon chips. Most processor names are very confusing, as it’s not always immediately clear how they differ to other chips in the range.

However, Qualcomm is yet to reveal what its new processors will actually be called, so this reveal has arguably provided more questions than answers. Fortunately we won’t have to wait long to hear more, with Qualcomm holding its annual tech summit next week.

