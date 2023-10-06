Qatar Grand Prix 2023: How to watch F1 live on TV, online

It was back to the usual schedule as Max Verstappen crushed the competition with a dominant performance in Japan. And now he is knocking on the door of a third world title.

The coronation could come as soon as the Sprint race in Qatar, which would mark an exceptional season for a driver that’s been head and shoulders above the rest in one of the best cars F1 has seen.

Elsewhere it’ll be the race to finish second as Sergio Perez’s lead over the rest of the field is reduced after he failed to finish at Suzuka. Fernando Alonso (and Aston Martin) appears to be fading away in the race for second, with it looking like a contest between Ferrari, McLaren, and Mercedes as the season hits the home straight.

Who’s going to triumph at the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar? Barring any surprises, you can probably guess who. Here’s how to watch the Qatar Grand Prix live on TV and online.

What is the UK time for the F1 Qatar Grand Prix?

The race starts at 6pm UK time on Sunday October 8th.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 6th October

2.30pm – Practice 1

6pm – Qatar GP Qualifying

Saturday 7th October

2pm – Qatar Sprint Qualifying

6.30pm – Qatar Sprint Grand Prix

Sunday 8th October

6pm – Qatar Grand Prix race

How to watch the Qatar F1 Grand Prix 2023

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can catch the action on Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD. You can also check out the action on Sky Sports F1 (channel 406) and Sky Sports Main Event (Channel 401). For Virgin Customers it’s channel 506 and 501 respectively.

Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, is available on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q with Sky Sports F1, or Sky Sports Complete with the Ultra HD pack, and that comes with Dolby Atmos audio (if your audio equipment is compatible). You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

You can also pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which costs £11.98 (for a Day Pass), £34.99 (for a Monthly Pass). The Monthly Pass is the best value as it’ll cover other races within the month.

What time are the Qatar Grand Prix highlights?

Channel 4 has the rights to highlights package in the UK for those who don’t have access to Sky Sports.

Qualifying highlights are on Saturday October 7th and starts at 9.35pm. Race highlights are the next day at 11pm. If you miss those shows, and given they are on earlier in the day you might well do, you can watch the action on the Channel 4 app.

