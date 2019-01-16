Enter 2019 and the next-gen console wars seemed well and truly on, with the inevitable PS5 vs Xbox Two grudge match hogging the spotlight. According to the latest information, though, we might have to wait a bit longer to see the competing systems unveiled in earnest. A whole 12 months, in fact…

That’s according to a new report from IDC analyst Lewis Ward, who has proffered that an E3 2020 reveal is likely on the cards for both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Two.

Speaking to games blog GamingBolt, Ward said that his research pointed to the two rival console makers eyeing up 2020 to reveal their new hardware – as opposed to some previous rumours, which suggested we might be getting our first PS5 vs Xbox Two taste as soon as this year.

“If the plan is to give this assumed hardware refresh two years of runway before next-gen systems arrive, then 2020’s E3 is when Sony and Microsoft will be unveiling their new systems,” IDC analyst Lewis Ward commented.

Ward added that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Two likely won’t look to ape the wildly successful Nintendo Switch, but rather stick to the traditional console formula and feature a physical disc drive.

Again, this contradicts some of the more frenzied gossip we’ve heard in recent months, which has suggested the next PlayStation and Xbox systems could be streaming-only consoles designed to directly compete with the Switch.

Instead, the pundit claims, E3 2019 is poised to be year of “modest hardware refreshes” that instead focuses on “AAA exclusives” – which could mean we finally see Kojima’s eagerly anticipated new title, Death Stranding, revealed in full.

Whilst perhaps not the full-on hardware refresh many gamers were hoping for, that would still be a pretty big deal.

Plus, we could get a surprise new system reveal in the recently rumoured Mad Box to spice up the console space, ahead of 2020’s big-name consoles unveilings from Sony and Microsoft.

Share your thoughts on the PS5 and Xbox 2 with us @TrustedReviews.