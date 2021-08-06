Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PS5 SSD: Which SSDs are compatible with the PlayStation 5?

One of the PS5’s greatest weaknesses is its mediocre storage capacity, offering just 667.2GB of usable space. Fortunately, Sony has now detailed the PS5 SSD requirements for expanded storage. 

PS5 beta users can now upgrade the console with M.2 SSDs, the same storage solution that many high-end PCs now use. However, not every M.2 SSD is compatible with the PS5, with Sony setting strict system requirements in order to maintain snappy loading speeds that make the likes of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart feel so unique.

You can check out the PS5 M.2 system requirements below:

InterfacePCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe SSD
Capacity250GB – 4TB
Cooling structureRequires a heatsink
Sequential read speed5500MB/s or faster recommended 
Dimensions (including cooling structure)Smaller than 110mm (L) x 25mm (W) x 11.25mm (H)
Form FactorM.2 type 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280 and 22110
Socket typeSocket 3 (Key M) 

If you’re not a PC gamer, the above system requirements may appear a little intimidating. Don’t fret though, as finding the right SSD isn’t as difficult as it looks. The sequential read speed is arguably the most important factor you need to consider when buying an M.2 SSD, while the form factor should be included on product descriptions to make sure you’re on the right track. 

It’s also important to check out the dimensions of the SSD, as some built-in heat sinks may potentially make the component too large to fit neatly inside the console. 

It’s also worth checking out this warning from Sony: “SIE cannot guarantee that all M.2 SSD devices meeting the described specifications will work with your console and assumes no responsibility for the selection, performance or use of third-party products.” 

With this in mind, it’s best to play it safe and check on retailer and manufacturer sites, as they’ll likely advertise PS5 compatibility if it checks all the necessary boxes. 

A number of M.2 SSDs fit the criteria for the PS5, but Mark Cerny, Lead System Architect of the PS4 and PS5, has recommended the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD. On Amazon, you can currently get 500GB, 1TB and 2TB options. Check out the latest offers below.

We will be publishing a PS5 M.2 SSD group test in the future to determine which options represent the best value but for now, following the advice of the lead architect of the PS5 isn’t a bad shout.

