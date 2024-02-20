PS5 Pro tipped to be tailor-made for GTA 6

Sony is reportedly planning a PS5 Pro console to launch before the end of the year.

An analyst told CNBC that another mid-cycle hardware refresh was on the cards, following the launch of the PS5 Slim, which adjusted the form factor but did not offer known boosts to the computing and graphical power.

A Pro version would, by very definition, have to enhance the proposition beyond what is currently being offered by the PS5.

According to one analyst, one of the driving factors behind Sony’s pending release is the desire to ensure its hardware can make the most of the Grand Theft Auto 6 release, which may come in 2025.

“There seems to be a broad consensus in the game industry that Sony is indeed preparing a launch of a PS5 Pro in the second half of 2024,” said Serkan Toto CEO of games consultancy Kantan Games.

“And Sony will want to make sure to have a great piece of hardware ready when GTA VI hits in 2025, a launch that will be a shot in the arm for the entire gaming industry.”

It seems less likely that Sony’s sole motivation is to develop a new machine for a third-party game, as large as Rockstar Games’ next GTA game is sure to be. A 2025 release date for GTA 6 is yet to be confirmed, despite the recent arrival of the first teaser trailer.

Sony launched a PS4 Pro in 2016, three years after the launch of the PS4. The PS5 arrived in 2020, so a 2024 launch wouldn’t be a surprise.

It’ll be interesting to see what carrot Sony could dangle at this stage. The PS4 Pro, for example, included the ability to play games in 4K with High Dynamic Range.

