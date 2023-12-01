Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Does GTA 6 trailer news hint at the game’s setting?

Chris Smith

The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer will officially drop on Tuesday December 5, developer Rockstar has announced, while potentially dropping a major clue about the game’s setting.

The trailer will be published at 2pm UK time on Tuesday, the developer revealed in a very brief post to Twitter on Friday afternoon, which contained a teaser image.

The image within the post features palm trees at sunset and a trio of what appear to be water birds, which might offer some clues about the setting.

Previous settings have included Vice City (based on Miami and Miami Beach), San Andreas (based on the state of California), while GTA 5 is set in Los Santos (based upon Los Angeles). Judging by the imagery, that palm tree-laden city by the sea theme looks set to continue for GTA 6.

Recent reports have suggested the game may return to Vice City. I live just outside of Miami and the colour scheme expressed in the artwork would certainly lend itself to the theory a return to Vice City is on the cards.

The recent hints from Bloomberg have suggested any return to Vice City – a moniker the real city of Miami often adopts, after the buddy cop TV show Miami Vice – would be set in the present day. GTA: Vice City came out in 2002, but is set in 1986.

We’re likely to find out the setting for sure on Tuesday when the trailer drops.

Naturally, the anticipation is high for the reveal, which is arguably the most awaited video game of the decade. Less than an hour after the announcement, the post has already been retweeted 200,000 times and has attracted more than 30 thousand replies.

Despite just celebrating its 10th birthday in September, Grand Theft Auto 5 continues to be one of the most played titles around, both in the campaign mode and in the online realm.

