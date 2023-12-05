GTA 6 trailer released early by Rockstar, Vice City return confirmed

Rockstar has released the teaser trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 earlier than planned, after an online leak spoiled the planned debut.

The official trailer was dropped on Monday night after 11pm UK time, just 15 hours before the planned release at 2pm UK time on Tuesday December 5.

“Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube,” Rockstar tweeted on Monday evening.

The leaked version of the trailer was low-res and mostly obscured by a plug for a cryptocurrency, so Rockstar moved quickly to get the full res, full screen version into the hands of the franchise’s fans to preserve the experience for those who’d avoided the leak.

Above is the first official artwork. Below is the first official trailer released by Rockstar tonight.

We learned the game is coming in 2025 and the setting for GTA 6, as speculated will be Vice City – the fictional location based upon Miami and Miami Beach. It last appeared in the fourth major instalment of the game released in 2002. While that game was set in the 1980s, GTA 6 will be set in present-day Vice City.

The speculation regarding a Bonnie & Clyde-like love story as the main narrative driver also appears to be on the nose. The main characters are named Jason and Lucia and elements of the game’s narrative look like they’ll be experienced through a TikTok like social media platform.

“The only way we’re going to get through this is by sticking together and being a team. Trust?” says Lucia to her lover as the trailer – set to Tom Petty’s Love Is A Long Road – draws to a close.

Elsewhere we’ve got police busts, purple skies, twerking atop car roofs, strip clubs, lots of dangerous driving, and convenience store stick-ups.

There’s the glamour of the Vice City skyline, and many locations those familiar with Miami would recognise. There’s the interpretation of the South Beach strip, the Wynwood arts district. Oh and lots of Florida-esque hijinks, like alligators being fished out of swimming pools and fellas mowing the lawn in in thongs. GTA is back, y’all.