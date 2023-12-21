Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PS5 hits 50 million unit sales

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Sony’s PlayStation 5 has hit a new sales milestone with 50 million PS5 consoles sold to date.

Four years into the PS5’s life – around the half-way point in most console generations – the console has sold an impressive 50 million units. That’s the claim being made by Reuters today, with a strong Black Friday period (indeed, the strongest yet for the console) nudging it over the line.

During the last financial year, Sony’s games business is said to have represented the largest portion of its sales, and the second largest portion of its operating profits after music.

The company is looking to sell 25 million PS5s in the current financial year (ending March 31), which is seen as an ambitious target.

Of course, the biggest driver of current PS5 sales is the simple fact that the console is now widely available to buy in shops. Its early years were hit hard by component shortages amidst the global lockdown, to the point where it’s only relatively recently been freely available.

Sony also launched some heavy cut price deals over the summer, which knocked a chunk off the cost of the original models. This was followed in November by the launch of the so-called PS5 Slim, adding fresh impetus to sales of console with a slimmer, more flexible design.

It also helps that Sony launched one of its biggest exclusive yet in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 back in October.

Given recent reports of a precipitous drop in Xbox Series X and S sales in Europe, Sony will consider its 2023 a job well done.

You might like…

Samsung Galaxy S24 renders and launch event date leak

Samsung Galaxy S24 renders and launch event date leak

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Mac Mini (2024): Everything we know so far about the M3-powered small desktop PC

Mac Mini (2024): Everything we know so far about the M3-powered small desktop PC

Adam Speight 1 hour ago
Apple Vision Pro could be ready to launch in January

Apple Vision Pro could be ready to launch in January

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Google Pixel 9: All there is to know about the 2024 flagship so far

Google Pixel 9: All there is to know about the 2024 flagship so far

Lewis Painter 2 hours ago
Microsoft Copilot AI can now generate entire songs from a sentence

Microsoft Copilot AI can now generate entire songs from a sentence

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
Today is a historic day for gaming on the iPhone – here’s why

Today is a historic day for gaming on the iPhone – here’s why

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words