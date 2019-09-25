Streaming could arguably be the future of gaming, with Google Stadia and GeForce Now already cementing themselves as major players in this unusual battleground. Now, Microsoft is throwing its weight into the ring with Project xCloud, a new service set to accompany its next-generation console – Xbox 2.

With a public trial coming later this year, it’s time to delve into the nitty gritty of Project xCloud, exactly what it’s capable of and how players will be able to their hands on it. Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know right here.

What is Project xCloud?

Project xCloud is Microsoft’s solution to cloud streaming, specifically when it comes to gaming across Xbox and Windows. Instead of replacing the next generation of console hardware, Microsoft hopes to have it act as a companion for players across a variety of devices.

In essence, it will hope to include your gaming library, friends list, achievements and everything that defines your Xbox Live identity. Microsoft has made it abundantly clear it’s keen to grow is ecosystem, whether through multi-platform play or its Game Pass subscription service. xCloud is yet another layer to this.

Where can I use Project xCloud?

While the full list of compatible devices remains unconfirmed, and will likely change and/or grow following the beta trial, Project xCloud aims to work across consoles, personal computers, tablets and phones. So long as you have access to a stable internet connection and a method of controlling the games, xCloud should be trivial to enjoy.

When is the Project xCloud release date?

A concrete release date for Project xCloud remains unconfirmed, although Microsoft will be holding a trial period for the streaming service in October 2019 with a selection of specific games. This will be limited across US, UK and Korea, with more territories to follow. It seems the company is still testing the waters, hoping to perfect things before unleashing it on the general public.

You can register for the trial here. It will allow selected players to test out a small variety of games on phones and tablets. The confirmed games include Sea of Thieves, Halo 5: Guardians and Killer Instinct. For the trial’s duration, these will be free to play to your heart’s content – so get stuck in. This trial will be limited to Android devices, and you’ll also require Bluetooth 4.0 and a wireless controller to enjoy the games.

What are the Project xCloud specs?

Microsoft hasn’t released a list of specifications for Project xCloud, although we do have a rough idea of the architecture ticking away underneath its virtual hood. It will run through Microsoft’s Azure computing centres, 140 of which are situated around the world and will ensure players can run games through xCloud with minimal latency and decent image quality. The proof is obviously in the pudding, but this is reassuring to hear.

