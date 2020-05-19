Samsung Galaxy Note 20: All the latest news and rumours

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is due to come out later this year. Here are all the latest rumours and news about the upcoming premium phablet.

Samsung usually releases two top-spec devices over the course of the year. The first one, the Samsung Galaxy S20, arrived back in March and thoroughly impressed us, earning 4.5 stars out of 5 in or review. But will this year’s Note surpass its sibling? Here’s all we know about it so far.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 release date

So far, there hasn’t been any hard evidence of when the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be released. However, for a rough idea, it’s instructive to take a look at the launch pattern over the past few years.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 – August 2019

– August 2019 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 – August 2018

– August 2018 Samsung Galaxy Note 8 – September 2017

– September 2017 Samsung Galaxy Note 7 – September 2016

It’s a fairly safe bet that the Galaxy Note 20 will arrive in August or September this year, and we’ll keep our eyes peeled for more accurate launch dates appearing nearer the time.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price

Again, there’s not much pricing information going around so far, but it’s easy to imagine that the Galaxy Note 20 is going to be another pricey purchase from Samsung.

Last year, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 cost £869 upon release. It’s likely that the new device will retail at a similar price; but we’re intrigued as to whether, like the S20 series, there will be a range of three different models to choose from, including a Plus version or Ultra option for the most demanding consumers (which will surely cost even more).

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specs

Despite the fact its still months away from launch, there’s already some credible evidence on what we can expect to see from the Galaxy Note 20.

According to the tweet embedded above, the device will run on the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset (but note: this is likely to only apply to North American models, with the European variants generally running on Samsung’s own Exynos-branded processors).

The Snapdragon 865 Plus is an enhanced version of the processor which is likely to be even better for gaming – and the leaked Geekbench scores record an incredible 3.09GHz clock speed. It also is sure to boast 5G technology, which we always expected to be present on the Note 20.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 display

More rumours have emerged over the specifications for the Note 20’s screen, and there have been some conflicting accounts of what we can expect.

According to IceUniverse, the Note 20 will boast an enhanced 120Hz refresh rate, that will make scrolling smoother than ever before.

However, not all sources are quite so positive. Ross Young, the CEO/Founder of Display Supply Chain, claimed in a (now-deleted) tweet that the Note 20 Plus would boast class-leading variable display rate technology that would be more power-efficient, yet the standard Note 20 would be stuck with a 60Hz refresh rate. This might make the base model significantly cheaper, but it would be disappointing for it not to have the benefits of a smoother display.

