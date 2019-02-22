Xbox Game Pass: All of the latest titles to hit Microsoft’s service

Xbox Game Pass – What is it?

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that offers hundreds of Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles for a monthly fee. The service allow players to download an extensive library of games to their Xbox One. There’s also a free trial if you fancy trying things out first.

But what is Xbox Game Pass? Trusted Reviews has put together everything you need to know all in one place including the price, games and more.

Xbox Game Pass Price: How much is it?

The service currently costs £7.99/$9.99 per month, with subscribers having the ability to purchase select games and downloadable content at a special discount. Oh, and you don’t need an Xbox Live Gold Membership.

Xbox Game Pass: How do I use it?

As long as you maintain an active Game Pass subscription you can access downloaded titles the same way you’d find anything else on Xbox One. Just head on over to ‘My Games and Apps’ and everything will be ready to play.

Xbox Game Pass Games: What can I play?

Xbox Game Pass includes a selection of Xbox One and Xbox 360 games that are constantly being expanded by Microsoft. Each month will see several new additions spanning both platforms.

Microsoft also recently announced that all of its major exclusives will be available on Game Pass upon their release. This is huge news, meaning the entirety of the console’s exclusive library is playable for a fraction of the cost. This includes Sea of Thieves, Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2 and more! This new addition also applies to Xbox Play Anywhere, so you’ll have access to them on PC, too.

You can find the full list of Game Pass titles on Microsoft’s website or check out the latest additions below:

Xbox One:

Crackdown 3

Just Cause 3

Ark: Survival Evolved

We Happy Few

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019

Rocket League

Batman: Return to Arkham

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

De Blob

Farming Simulator 17

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Mutant Year Zero: Return to Eden

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1

Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3

Below

Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor

Ashen

Shadow Warrior 2

Mortal Kombat X

Strange Brigade

Xbox 360:

Saints Row The Third

Epic Mickey 2

