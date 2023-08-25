Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Prepare to devote your life to exploring Starfield, because it sounds huge

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Clear your schedules, folks. Because you’re going to be at Bethesda’s forthcoming Xbox and PC RPG Starfield for quite some time. Just a couple of weeks before its release, we’re getting a new sense of the sheer scale of the title.

In an interview with IGN at Gamescom 2023, Bethesda’s head of publishing Pete Hines says he’s sunk almost 160 hours into the game and ‘hasn’t even come close’ to completing what the game has to offer.

Much of that time has been spent taking on all of the epic side quests so synonymous with Bethesda games like Skyrim and Fallout.

“If I’m being honest, there’s really not an amount of time that I’m comfortable enough [to say], ‘Now you’ve played enough to get what this game is,'” Hines said in the interview on the show floor. “I’m at 150-160 hours on my current play through and I haven’t even come close. There is so much stuff that I have intentionally not done.”

Hines elaborated during a Bethesda Mainstream conversation, saying he was having so much fun with the factions feature and other side quests for the first 80 hours that he hadn’t eve started the main quest yet.

“I had a conversation with Todd [game director Todd Howard] a couple of months ago and I told him I just hit 80 hours and he asked: ‘So what did you think of the main quest?’ and I said: ‘Oh I haven’t done it.”

“80 hours in, I went from playing one game to a completely different game. I got so caught up in the main quest I spent the next 50 hours just doing that because I got so wrapped up in the story.”

Without wanting to give away any story spoilers for that main quest, Hines added: “I’m here to tell you this game doesn’t really get going until you finish the main quest.”

Starfield is out on Xbox consoles and PC on September 6. It can be pre-downloaded by Xbox Game Pass users now.

