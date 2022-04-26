Poco F4 GT: Xiaomi packs a flagship processor in its new phone

Xiaomi has launched a range of products to its Poco sub-brand, including the Poco F4 GT which boasts a punchy Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Xiaomi’s Poco sub-brand is renowned for offering high spec devices for a low price, including the likes of the Poco F3 or the Poco X4 Pro, and fortunately it seems like the tradition is still holding true with its latest release.

The tagline boasts that the new Poco F4 GT is “the apex of power”, and it’s not hard to see why that’s the case given it boasts the same flagship-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G processor as the likes of the Xiaomi 12 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro.

Fortunately, that’s not all that the new phone has got in its locker.

The AMOLED screen measures 6.67-inches, with a 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, along with a touch sampling rate of 480Hz, meaning that it should be highly responsive. It also supports over 1 billion colours, offers the full DCI-P3 colour gamut, and supports HDR10+, so colours should seem especially accurate and punchy. What’s more, this panel is made of Gorilla Glass Victus so it should be very resilient too.

There’s a triple camera set-up on the rear of the phone, and this is led by a 64-megapixel main sensor, which is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel macro snapper. The front camera clocks in with a 20-megapixel resolution.

The battery has a generous 4700mAh capacity, and more importantly it supports blistering 120W wired fast charging, with a charger included in the box as standard.

Starting price: €599 (~£504)

Poco Watch

The first-ever wearable from Poco rocks a design that resembles the Apple Watch 7, with its 1.6-inch AMOLED screen being in the shape of a rounded square rather than the typical circular watch face.

It’s got multi-system standalone GPS onboard, along with SpO2 measurement and 24-hour heart rate tracking, and over 100 fitness modes to track your physical activities. There are good practical touches too, such as 5ATM water resistance, and up to 14 days of battery life.

Price: €79 (~£66)

Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition

Designed specifically for fans of the Genshin Impact video game, these true wireless buds come in a case that resembles Klee’s backpack, while voice notifications are spoken in her distinctive voice too.

As for more practical aspects, the buds boast 35dB noise cancellation, 28-hour long battery life, and dual-device connectivity.

Price: €69 (~£58)