OpenAI reportedly announcing Google Search competitor on Monday

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

OpenAI to announce Google Search competitor this coming Monday.

Via a report from Reuters, OpenAI plans to launch an AI-powered search platform this Monday, May 13th, to compete directly with Google Search.

Though this particular date is subject to change, according to the report, it has been previously reported that OpenAI is working on an AI-powered search platform intended to go toe-to-toe with big names in the space. This includes not just giants like Google but others such as Perplexity, too.

OpenAI posted on May 10th that the company would be streaming on Monday to “demo some ChatGPT and GPT-4 updates.” Though, CEO Sam Altman went on to clarify in an X post of his own: “not gpt-5, not a search engine, but we’ve been hard at work on some new stuff we think people will love! feels like magic to me.”

Whether or not an AI-powered search platform is announced at this upcoming event, it certainly seems timed to happen before Google’s I/O conference begins on Tuesday, May 14th, where the company is expected to reveal new AI products.

With Reuters’ sources “familiar with the matter” and sources telling TheVerge “that [OpenAI] is aggressively trying to poach Google employees to work on its own search offering”, it certainly seems like OpenAI is working on search.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear whether CEO Sam Altman’s words suggest that an OpenAI search platform will be coming, just not on Monday, or if perhaps something related to search, just not a full-scale Google Search competitor, will be announced on Monday. Naturally, we’re not likely to learn more until then.

Either way, Monday is just a few days away, so you won’t have to wait long to find out what OpenAI has to announce. Tune in to the OpenAI site at 10am PT / 1pm EST / 6pm BST to find out more, or check back here for our reporting.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

