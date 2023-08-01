PlayStation Earbuds for PS5 could be imminent with FCC appearance

The launch of the heavily rumoured PlayStation Earbuds for PS5 could be imminent after they made an appearance with the FCC.

Sony has registered a (not so) mysterious set of earphones with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the US telecommunications regulator. This typically serves as a close-to official confirmation that a product is about to be released.

Though unnamed, it doesn’t take a huge leap of imagination to decipher what these earbuds are. As MySmartPrice point out, they’re labeled as ‘Wireless Noise Cancelling Gaming Headset’ in the FCC listing, and are comprised of left and right earbuds.

Alongside these twin ‘buds, the listing also mentions a “USB Transceiver”. For reference, the official Sony Pulse 3D headset for PS5 comes with its own USB dongle for low-latency connectivity with the console.

Sony announced the PlayStation Earbuds at its Showcase event on May 24, promising the first branded true wireless buds for PS5 and PC gamers. They’ll feature dual connectivity, so you’ll be able to connect them to your smartphone and your console or PC simultaneously.

Sony also revealed that the PlayStation Earbuds will boast new wireless technology to enable lossless audio to be transmitted over Bluetooth. They appear to feature a smart two-tone design that fits in seamlessly with the PS5 aesthetic.

We know what Sony can do with the true wireless earbuds form factor. The company only just announced the Sony WF-1000XM5, which we awarded a stellar 5 out of 5 review. “There’s no true wireless as conveniently smart, feature-rich or sounds better,” we concluded.

Factor in the quality of the aforementioned Sony Pulse 3D headphones, with their seamless connectivity and excellent performance (for a surprisingly reasonable price), and you can count us extremely intrigued.