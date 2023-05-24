Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

PlayStation Earbuds coming soon with swish design and lossless over Bluetooth

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sony announced the PlayStation Earbuds during its 2023 Showcase event on May 24, promising the first branded true wireless buds for PS5 and PC gamers.

During the event, which was somewhat lacklustre from a game reveal for both PS5 and PSVR 2 perspective, Sony saved the hardware announcements until almost the very end (save an extended look at Spidey 2 gameplay).

It revealed the Project Q PS5 Remote Play handheld console and the PlayStation Buds. The audio accessory is designed for connection to a PS5 or a PC with low latency to enhance the gaming experience, while simultaneously connecting to a smartphone.

During the event, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan also revealed the earbuds will boast new wireless technology to enable lossless audio to be transmitted over Bluetooth. That might be a serious selling point for mobile users who wish to enjoy CD-quality music without hooking up to a DAC or using wired headphones.

It also appears the case will have a really attractive sliding design, with aesthetics to match the DualSense controller too, including a flashing yellow bar.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Sony can possibly match up to the sound quality of other wireless buds in its portfolio, including the Sony WF-1000XM4, which are always near the top of our list for best wireless buds.

Sony PlayStation showcase hardware Q earbuds

Everything else remains a mystery with Sony promising to reveal more details soon, including specs like battery life, case battery life, charging time, price, release date, and so much more.

