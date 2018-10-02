Google finally fixes Pixel and Pixel XL fast-charging bug − here’s what to do

Google appears to have finally issued a fix for issues with fast-charging, which have been plaguing Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL users since August.

The problem was restricted to Pixel XL users who had upgraded to Android 9 Pie.

The handset normally displays a “Charging rapidly” notice while fast-charging, but Pixel XL users quickly noticed that this note disappeared after they’d made the jump to Pie. Google acknowledged the problem soon after.

“We’re aware of an issue where non-Power Delivery (PD) USB-C chargers no longer rapidly charge the 2016 Pixel and Pixel XL after the upgrade to Android 9 Pie,” the company said at the time.

“The 18W rapid charger included in-box is a PD charger and does not exhibit this behavior. We are verifying a fix for non-PD USB-C chargers and will roll it out in the coming weeks.”

The fix appears to have taken a little longer than expected, but it’s here now. It was issued this week with the release of Android’s October security patch (via DroidLife) , which promises “Improved fast-charging behavior” for the Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL.

If you were one of those affected by the fast-charging bug, you’ll no doubt be desperate to get your hands on the fix. You can do so by going to Settings, System and Advanced, and tapping System Update.

The October patch also brings:

Improved performance for certain protected media formats on the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL

Improved stability when using Android Auto on the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL

Modified Call Screening behavior when using Maps Navigation on all Pixel devices

Fast-charging was one of the standout features of the original Pixel XL’s launch, with its debut trailer promising that it could get seven hours of charge by being plugged in for just 15 minutes thanks to the USB Power Deliver (USB-PD) functionality that’s been built into every Pixel phone released.

How has your Pixel XL been behaving after the Android Pie update? Let us know @TrustedReviews.