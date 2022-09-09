 large image

Pixel Tablet dock could transform it into a smart display

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

While Google is planning to launch the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch on October 6, the company is saving the homemade Pixel Tablet until 2023.

While we may get some kind of update during the Made by Google event next month, Google has kept everything under wraps up til now, save a loose render and some hints about the UI.

However, there are a few tells within the latest Android 13 beta, if you know where to look for them, including more on the rumoured charging dock with a built in speaker that will essentially turn it into a smart display like the Nest Hub series. When digging into Android 13 QPR1, 9to5Google discovered a number of animations showing that charging dock in action.

One animation shows the Google Assistant logo, an alarm, as well as icons for photos, ideas and music, which are similar to those on the Nest Hub. Another nomination appears to show the process of docking the tablet, which surfaces a charging icon. The site also uncovered text explainers from within the Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1, which you can see below.

Get the most out of your tablet, even when it’s docked and charging. Continue setup now, or get a reminder later.

“Hands-free help“
Allow Google Assistant to respond even when your screen is locked.

“Entertainment anytime“
Play music or cast videos directly from your tablet’s lock screen when it’s docked.

“Personalized display“
Choose from personal photos, curated artwork, clockfaces, and more to show on your screen while your tablet is docked.

Google hasn’t revealed precisely when the Pixel Tablet will launch, but it is hard at work creating the software enhancements to ensure the big screen Android device matches up to the Pixel series of phones. Do you have high hopes for the Pixel Tablet? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

