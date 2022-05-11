Google outs first Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro images, Pixel Tablet coming 2023

Google has given us a sneak peak of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, as well as surprising everyone with a glimpse at a future Pixel Tablet.

The new mobile devices got a brief mention during the Google I/O 2022 keynote unusually heavy on the hardware side of things. Google also announced the Pixel 6a, new Pixel Buds Pro, and the long awaited Pixel Watch as part of its 2022 hardware refresh.

When it comes to the forthcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, we’ve haven’t learned much beyond the images Google has shared today. Google employed the same tactic last year, when revealing the design early and fleshing out the details later.

The company does say the phones, coming this autumn running Android 13, will be powered by the next-generation Google Tensor homegrown processor. Google says, once again, the Pixel phones will be intended for those seeking the best performance possible.

It appears the Pixel 7 will retain a dual camera, while the Pixel 7 Pro will again have a triple-camera. Google hasn’t offered any specs as yet. However, the phones have a slightly redesigned camera array.

The unique bar across the rear remains in place, but the borders surrounding the lenses is different. It’s now a lovely polished aluminium, extending the design around the back of the phone. The housing and camera bar is made from recycled aluminium, the company said at I/O.

Google will be debuting some new colours this year too, with lime green and grey/green models accompanying the black and white options. We’re sure Google will announce their own cute names for the models in due course.

Pixel Tablet coming 2023

The unnamed Android tablet previewed by Google it’s calling the Pixel tablet, running the Google Tensor processor. However, the device, which the company calls a ‘perfect companion’ for the Pixel phones won’t arrive in 2022.

“Built to be the perfect companion for your Pixel phone, our tablet will blend into your day-to-day routine and help connect the moments you’re on the go with the moments you’re at home. We’ll have more to share here in 2023, so stay tuned,” the company says in a blog post.

You can see a brief glimpse at the tablet alongside the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds Pro below.