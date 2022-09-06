Google confirms Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch event on eve of iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8 reveal

Given Apple is launching the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8 tomorrow, it’s nice of your friendly neighbourhood Google to pop around to make sure you know the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch will be along shortly too.

On the eve of Apple’s big ‘Far Out’ event on September 7, Google has confirmed its next hardware event will happen a month from today, on October 6, with an in-person event and live stream from New York.

In a tweet from the Made by Google account, Google confirmed the event for 10am ET (3pm UK time) on October 6. In a short video accompanying the tweet, Google showcases the Pixel 7 phones and Pixel Watch previewed at Google I/O in May. The video also features the new Pixel Buds Pro.

A media invite sent out on Tuesday also says the devices announced at the Made By Google event will also go on sale on October 6. The tagline “it’s all coming together this fall” signifies Google will be focusing on the interoperability of its devices during the hardware event. “Join us live on October 6th at 10am ET as we feature the latest additions to our family of devices,” Google writes.

We already know a little about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, including the presence of the second-generation Tensor processor. Google has also shown us some official images of the phones, but is making us wait until the event to reveal the key specs, including the cameras.

The Pixel Watch is perhaps the most eagerly anticipated device of the event, considering how long it has been rumoured prior to the announcement this spring. We expect it to run the stock version of Google’s Wear OS 3 software.

We’ll be covering the Made by Google live stream as it happens and will have our hands on with the new devices as soon as humanly possible. As well as the Pixel branded devices, we’ll probably see new Nest and Chromecast products revealed by Google during the event.