Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel 9 Pro design has already leaked

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Detailed renders showing Google’s late-2024 flagship phone, the Pixel 9 Pro, have already hit the internet.

The Pixel 8 Pro (pictured above) is scarcely three months old, but we’ve already got a very good idea what its successor will look like.

Reliable tipster OnLeaks has provided details of the Pixel 9 Pro to MySmartPrice, which has published detailed 5K renders and a 360-degree video showcasing what the phone will look like from all angles.

As you can see, Google looks set to flatten the Pixel 9 Pro out significantly, with a slightly thinner 8.5mm body (vs 8.8mm) and a straight-edged look that looks a lot like the iPhone 15 Pro Max (and now the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus too).

Pixel 9 Pro render
Image: OnLeaks and MySmartPrice

On the back of the phone, we still have something resembling the signature Pixel camera visor, but this time it’ll take its cue from the Pixel Fold. It won’t melt into the side frame like with previous Pixel non-foldables, but will sit as a discrete unit – albeit a more rounded, lozenge-shaped one than the Fold.

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Pre-order Samsung’s newest premium-level smartphone directly from their site via this link.

  • Samsung UK
  • From £1,249
Pre-order now

Other notable details include the claim that the Pixel 9 Pro will drop the size of its display from 6.7 to 6.5 inches.

This is purely a design leak, so there’s no information on the phone’s internals. We’re itching to know whether Google has ramped up its camera provision, or whether it’s managed to close the gap to Qualcomm with its Tensor G4 chip.

All those details will doubtless seep out over the next nine months or so.

You might like…

Philips adds new headphones and soundbars for 2024

Philips adds new headphones and soundbars for 2024

Kob Monney 2 mins ago
Sonos goes large with pro-level in-ceiling speakers

Sonos goes large with pro-level in-ceiling speakers

Chris Smith 10 hours ago
Philips launches 2024 TV range with Ambilight Plus and brighter OLEDs

Philips launches 2024 TV range with Ambilight Plus and brighter OLEDs

Kob Monney 19 hours ago
Philips OLED+959 TV announced with enhanced Ambilight and B&W audio

Philips OLED+959 TV announced with enhanced Ambilight and B&W audio

Jon Mundy 19 hours ago
HMD Global tipped to ditch Nokia with own-branded phone

HMD Global tipped to ditch Nokia with own-branded phone

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Ford’s new digital dashboard has a 48-inch panoramic display

Ford’s new digital dashboard has a 48-inch panoramic display

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words