Pixel 9 Pro design has already leaked

Detailed renders showing Google’s late-2024 flagship phone, the Pixel 9 Pro, have already hit the internet.

The Pixel 8 Pro (pictured above) is scarcely three months old, but we’ve already got a very good idea what its successor will look like.

Reliable tipster OnLeaks has provided details of the Pixel 9 Pro to MySmartPrice, which has published detailed 5K renders and a 360-degree video showcasing what the phone will look like from all angles.

As you can see, Google looks set to flatten the Pixel 9 Pro out significantly, with a slightly thinner 8.5mm body (vs 8.8mm) and a straight-edged look that looks a lot like the iPhone 15 Pro Max (and now the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus too).

Image: OnLeaks and MySmartPrice

On the back of the phone, we still have something resembling the signature Pixel camera visor, but this time it’ll take its cue from the Pixel Fold. It won’t melt into the side frame like with previous Pixel non-foldables, but will sit as a discrete unit – albeit a more rounded, lozenge-shaped one than the Fold.

Other notable details include the claim that the Pixel 9 Pro will drop the size of its display from 6.7 to 6.5 inches.

This is purely a design leak, so there’s no information on the phone’s internals. We’re itching to know whether Google has ramped up its camera provision, or whether it’s managed to close the gap to Qualcomm with its Tensor G4 chip.

All those details will doubtless seep out over the next nine months or so.