Pixel 8 pricing leaks on eve of launch event

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Pricing for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro has leaked just ahead of Google’s big launch event.

Google will be holding its next big launch event at 3pm GMT today (follow the count-down here), at which the Pixel 8 range will take the headliner spot. With multiple leaks spilling all of the beans, however, there’s really very little new to learn.

You can now add pricing to a list of Pixel 8 leaks that includes design, specs, and performance. Twitter user MysteryLupin has posted what they believe to be the launch prices for the Pixel 8 range.

If the Pixel 8 indeed starts from $699, that would represent a not inconsiderable $100 price hike over the Pixel 7. The 256GB step-up model will ‘only’ represent a $60 hike over last year’s equivalent.

As for the Pixel 8 Pro, a starting price of $999 would also constitute a $100 increase, with the same $60 hike for 256GB. Meanwhile, $1179 for the top 512GB option is an $80 hike on last year’s top model.

There is some small amount of good news here, in that the Pixel Watch 2 appears to have received a price freeze. It’ll still cost £349 for the Wi-Fi model, and $399 for the cellular model.

All in all, news of a deflating price rise perhaps isn’t the final major leak Google would have chosen going into its big launch event – assuming it’s accurate, of course. Still, if the Pixel 8 range keeps up the good work of the Pixel 7 family, we could be in for two outstanding phones. They might just justify that price bump yet.

