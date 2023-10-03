Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel 8 Tensor G3 chip leaked and benchmarked

Fresh leaks have revealed all about the Tensor G3 chip that powers the imminent Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

We’re just a day or so out from Google’s big Pixel 8 launch event, but we already know pretty much everything there is to know about its new phones. After countless design and spec reveals – occasionally from Google itself – we now know all about the Tensor G3 chip that will power the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Tech YouTuber M. Brandon Lee has received images of the Device Info HW hardware specifications app seemingly running on a Pixel 8 Pro phone.

These specs – if accurate – reveal a new approach for Google’s new chip, shifting to a 1+4+4 core layout rather than the 2+2+4 layout of the two previous Pixel generations.

The single powerful Cortex-X3 core runs to 2.91 GHz, while there are four Cortex-A715 cores running at 2.37 GHz and four low-performance Cortex-A510 cores at 1.7 GHz. The GPU is a Mali-G715.

Upgrades all round, as you might expect. But just how much of an upgrade.

Separate to this leak, the first Geekbench 6 scores for the Pixel have emerged. They reveal a single-core score of 1760 and a multi-core score of 4442.

Anyone who’s been paying attention to our own Geekbench scores for this year’s flagship phones will know that this is solid, but not class-leading. The Sony Xperia 1 V with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 scored 1982 single-core and 5202 multi-core in the same test, and we’re not too far off seeing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Perhaps more importantly, this represents real progress from the Pixel 7 class. You can expect Google to focus on the AI and machine learning capabilities of the Pixel 8’s Tensor G3 at tomorrow’s event, so ‘quite a bit faster than before’ is arguably all it needed to hit in CPU and GPU terms.

