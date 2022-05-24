Pioneer DJ launches new Bluetooth desktop speakers

Pioneer DJ has detailed their latest models in its DM Series of desktop monitor systems, adding Bluetooth connectivity to the range.

The DM Series are Pioneer DJ’s range of all-purpose speakers, suited for home use, DJ-ing, music production and, well, whatever else you want to use the speaker for. Bluetooth connectivity has been added to the DM-50D speaker that were released in 2021 (the Bluetooth version is referred to as DM-50D-BT), while the new DM-40 models feature a 4-inch woofer and 3/4-inch tweeter, arriving with (DM-40D-BT) or without (DM-40D) Bluetooth, and acting as an upgrade to the older DM-40 models.

If you’re more interested in the production side of things, you can flick the switch from DJ mode to Production mode and the speaker’s DSP settings will automatically change to create the best sound for each application. Connectivity extends to RCA and mini jack input terminals, while the DM-50D-BT and DM-50D also have a TRS (Tip, Ring, Sleeve) input. With volume control and headphones socket on the front of the speaker, you can adjust the volume quickly or plug in a pair of cans for a quick connection.

The speaker’s sound is described as a powerful and pure sound, and in terms of looks the models don’t veer much away (if at all) from the template laid down previously. They come in black or white finishes to suit whatever décor your room is in.

Both the DM-50D-BT and DM-40D speakers can be purchased this month (that’s May 2022), while the DM-40D-BT goes on sale in early June 2022. The DM-50D-BT will fetch a price of £229, the DM-40D-BT will cost £169 and the DM-40D will sell for £149.