Philips reveals new Ambilight OLED+ and Mini-LED TVs

Philips is announcing its latest TV sets in Berlin, and at its press conference, the company revealed two new OLED+ TVs alongside a new Mini-LED effort.

The OLED+937 is Philips’s flagship Ambilight TV in its 2022 range, featuring improvements in both picture and sound over the outgoing OLED+936. This includes the panel featuring the latest OLED EX technology for 30% more brightness, and a revamped sound enclosure developed by audio partner Bowers & Wilkins.

Peak brightness is said to be able to hit 1300 nits, which would put it among the very brightest – if not the brightest – OLED on the market, the utilisation of the OLED EX with its special heat sync tech allows for greater HDR performance than previous OLED TV generations. The TV comes in 65- and 77-inch models.

The 2022 models include the P5 AI Intelligent Dual Engine picture processing, which now comes with an advanced HDR feature that Philips claims can optimise HDR performance by tone mapping content “frame-by-frame rather than averaging values scene-by-scene.”

For the first time, the Bowers & Wilkins sound system integrated with the screen has dedicated left and right side-firing drivers for 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos specification, with power output increased to 95W to help create a bigger, more immersive Atmos performance.

Philips has also upgraded its Ambilight technology, the biggest upgrade since the technology was first released. Each LED can now be individually controlled for a wider range of colours that more precisely match the visuals on the screen. Gaming features include Nvidia G-Sync and AMD Free-Sync Premium, along with a dedicated game bar to adjust settings on the fly, and a new VRR Shadow Enhancer that optimises the panel’s refresh rate.

The step-down OLED907 carries many of the same features, including peak brightness of 1300 nits for both 55- and 65-inch screens. The TV also integrates a Bowers & Wilkins sound system that discretely fits within the set.

The next-gen Ambilight comes in its three-sided form and the set features the new Aurora feature that features a gallery of pre-loaded images & videos displayed with Ambilight, to create a multimedia art show in the living room. Sound quality is delivered by a 3.1 80W Bowers & Wilkins sound system, with six front-mounted drivers that fire directly at the listener in a left, centre and right arrangement to extend the soundstage and deliver clear dialogue reproduction. Bass is provided from the rear-mounted subwoofer that’s supported by four passive radiators.

Philips has also detailed a new Mini-LED, the PML9507, virtually acting as Philips’s top LCD TV. It boasts Philips 6th Gen P5 AI processing, 120Hz VA panels and reach a higher peak brightness with 1500 nits for HDR playback. Sound is produced by a integrated 2.1, 70W sound system while the PML9507 can also act as a dedicated centre channel in a sound system made up of compatible Play-Fi satellite speakers to increase the size of the soundstage.

No prices were detailed for the TVs, but they’re expected to arrive on the market in the coming months.