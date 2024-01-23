Philips OLED+959 TV announced with enhanced Ambilight and B&W audio

TP Vision, the company that owns the Philips brand, has announced its new flagship OLED TV in the Philips OLED+959.

The new flagship TV is led by a new Ambilight Plus immersive lighting system, which adds multiple lenses to the individual rear mounted colour LEDs. This presents a sharper, more dynamic and larger halo, and can project up to four different halos at varying depths, supplying a new two-dimensional effect to the projection on your back wall.

The Philips OLED+959 also packs an integrated 102W Bowers & Wilkins 5.1.2 sound system. It features 18 bespoke slimline 30 x 50mm drivers, and incorporates dedicated front-firing, left, centre, and right speakers. These are supported by a 75mm subwoofer on the back of the TV, supported by two pairs of balanced 45 x 65mm passive radiators.

The TV itself supplies a new 8th Gen P5 AI Dual Engine processor with Ambient Intelligence V3, which provides a new AI Machine Learn Sharpness V2 system, a new Smart Bit Enhancement algorithm (taking 8-bit bideo to near 14-bit), and HDR optimisation.

The new META 2.0 OLED panel features Micro Lens Array Plus technology, which improves light efficiency by optimising the angles and curvature. The new META Multi Booster algorithm, meanwhile, boosts peak brightness to up to 3000 nits, which TP Vision says is a new high for OLED technology.

As seems to be an emerging trend with 2024 OLED TVs, the Philips OLED+959 supports VRR up to 144Hz for gaming purposes, together with a dedicated Game Bar for customised genre-specific gaming performance.

There’s compatibility with Matter and Control 4, and the Philips OLED+959 also runs on Google OS with all of the advantages that brings.

It can be wall mounted, or it can be left to stand via its minimalist, mid-slate coloured aluminum and steel stand (pictured above).

The OLED+959 will launch in the third quarter of 2024, initially in a 65″ variant. There’ll also be a slightly less premium OLED+909 model with an 81W Bowers & Wilkins 3.1 sound system and four-sided Ambilight, which will launch in 55″, 65″ and 77″ sizes this June. There’s no news on pricing as yet, so we’ll keep you posted.