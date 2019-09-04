Overwatch is coming to Nintendo Switch next month – report

In the past few weeks, rumours have been swirling about Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch coming to Nintendo Switch. Turns out it might be the case.

Kotaku has posted a report ahead of tonight’s Nintendo Direct presentation where Overwatch will officially be announced for the hybrid console.

According to Kotaku and a European retailer link, Overwatch will be arriving on Switch on October 15, meaning its only a month or so until Tracer and friends arrive on the platfomr.

Perhaps we’ll see amiibo or a cameo in Super Smash Bros Ultimate as a result of this crossover? We’re expecting a Smash reveal or two later tonight, that much is for sure. Here’s hoping the Switch Port has all the same content and keeps up with other platforms when it comes to visuals and performance.

The Direct will also feature updates on Luigi’s Mansion 3, Pokemon Sword and Shield and a bunch of upcoming titles for Nintendo Switch. It’s set to last for 40 minutes, so there’s plenty of room for a rapid succession of trails alongside in-depth looks at big exclusive efforts.

Blizzard Entertainment continues to add new heroes, maps and seasonal events to its hero shooter, the latest being Sigma – an evil scientist situated in the Tank class. He’s a lot of fun, although fans have been growing concerned over the meta’s over-reliance on shields.

‘Overwatch remains one of the most compelling and experimental shooters in the world right now. Blizzard Entertainment’s commitment to innovative new heroes, modes and responding to community feedback is unparalleled – and a treat to watch,’ reads our 4.5/5 review.

You can catch tonight’s Nintendo Direct right here, and we’ll be covering all the news and announcements in one handy round-up here on Trusted Reviews.

