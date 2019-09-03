There’s a 40-minute Nintendo Direct happening tomorrow, and here’s how you can watch it

Nintendo has announced a Direct Presentation set to take place later this week that will feature 40-minutes of all-new trailers and information for upcoming 2019 Switch titles.

The upcoming stream was announced earlier today across the company’s social media channels and is one of the longest Nintendo Directs we’ve seen emerge in quite some time. So, prepare yourself for oodles of new announcements and updates on the likes of Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Pokemon Sword and Shield, both of which are due in the coming months.

In terms of times, it will take place on September 4 at 11pm BST, meaning fellow gamers in the UK will have to stay up a little late if they hope to catch all the announcements as and when they happen. We’ll be around reporting on all the big news as it happens and compiling things all into one handy page, which we’ll include here when the time comes.

You’ll be able to watch the Direct through Nintendo’s official Twitch and YouTube channels, we’ll be sure to include an embedded video link below when it becomes available so, if you fancy, you won’t need to leave this page to watch the entire presentation. Trailers and other such things will be available on their own after the Direct itself.

A leaked Switch case recently suggested that Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch could be coming to Nintendo Switch, and given the timing of this Direct, that just might be true. A new character reveal for Super Smash Ultimate is also expected alongside a release date for Banjo Kazooie. If past Directs are any indication, he could be coming mere hours after it’s concluded. Fingers crossed!

The Switch Lite is also only a few short weeks away, so perhaps we’ll receive an update on the platform alongside new additions to the Switch Online Service in the form of virtual console titles or simply more features that will make it more appealing to players yet to take a chance on the fledgling subscription service. Given they’ve got 40 minutes kill, anything could happen.

